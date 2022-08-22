Quarterback Warren Smith Jr. could fill a closet with the different football uniforms he has worn.

The former University of Maine quarterback, who is now 32, captured the National Arena League championship as the backup quarterback for the Albany Empire in the team’s 47-20 win over the Carolina Cobras last Saturday.

Despite being the backup, Smith registered impressive numbers in his limited service, completing 17 of 21 passes for 146 yards and six touchdowns without an interception.

The Empire are the 14th professional football team Smith has played for — and the second he’s won a championship with — since he led UMaine to a 9-4 record and a berth in the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals in 2011. That year he threw for 3,133 yards, second most in a single season in school history, and was named a second team all-conference selection.

The quarterback is currently an assistant football coach at his alma mater, Lacey Township High School in Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey, where he also teaches and coaches golf.

“I love playing football. It has been my life. This was my 25th straight year playing football,” he said, although COVID-19 interrupted one season.

“It gives me a good reason to stay in shape. I like being part of a team locker room. The memories you make last for years and years.”

He began his pro career with the Dresden Monarchs of the German Football League in 2012. He completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 2,434 yards and 28 TDs and was also the team’s second-leading rusher with 483 yards on 104 carries and 11 TDs.

“I loved it over there. I felt like a rock star,” Smith said.

He began his long affiliation with arena football when he signed with the Richmond Raiders of the Professional Indoor Football League in 2013.

“Arena football is a little bit different, but I fell in love with it,” he said.

Left to right, Maine quarterback Warren Smith (8) scrambles away from Rhode Island’s Dave Zocco (24) and James Timmins (96) during the first half of an NCAA football game in Orono, Maine, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2011. Former University of Maine quarterback Warren Smith throws a pass last season while playing for the Dresden Monarchs of the German Football League. Credit: Michael C. York / AP

He has played in four different arena leagues and was the Most Valuable Player in the Professional Indoor Football League with the Trenton Freedom in 2014 and in the National Arena League with the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks in 2016.

In his arena league career, he has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,673 yards, 72 TDs and just 19 interceptions. He has also run for 12 TDs.

He began the latest season with the Jacksonville Sharks until Albany traded for him. He practiced one day a week, driving three hours to Albany on Wednesdays while high school was still in session. Then he would join the team after school on Fridays for weekend games.

Smith suffered a foot injury and one of his jobs was mentoring starting quarterback Sam Castronova, who was a first-team All-National Arena League pick.

“That was my big role. Nurturing him and getting him ready. He did a real good job,” said Smith, who didn’t mind the role.

“I just want to do whatever I can to make the team better. I want to help my guys out.”

Smith transferred to UMaine after Iona dropped its football program and he concluded his college career completing 61.6 percent of his passes, second best in UMaine history. The quarterback’s 8,025 passing yards are third most. (His stats include his numbers at Iona.)

He said he owes a debt of gratitude to UMaine.

“Maine taught me how to be a man. Coach [Jack] Cosgrove and his staff instilled in me how to treat each game, how to prepare for a game, how to work out and get myself ready. I still use those values now. How to be a hard worker and a good teammate,” he said.

He isn’t sure if he will continue playing next season.

”I haven’t signed with anybody. I’ll wait until school’s out and see if any teams need some help,” said Smith, who wants to focus more on coaching.

“It is a nice summer job, though,” he added.