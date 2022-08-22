First-year Foxcroft Academy field hockey coach Davan (Clawson) Walker knows expectations are going to be high this season.

She is replacing Stephanie Smith, who compiled a regular season record of 86-11 after taking over for the legendary Gene Philpot in the fall of 2013.

Smith, an inductee of the Foxcroft Academy Athletic Hall of Fame, also guided the Ponies to state Class C championships in 2013 and 2019.

But Walker is embracing the challenge.

First-year Foxcroft Academy field hockey coach Davan (Clawson) Walker is replacing Stephanie Smith. (Credit: Courtesy of Davan Walker)

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t dream of coaching on that field someday,” said Walker. “I couldn’t be more excited. It’s surreal.

“I just want to carry on that tradition,” said the former FA field hockey player from Monson. “These girls understand the tradition and the deep roots. That can take you far. You don’t want to let down the school and the community.”

Walker played for Philpot, who guided the Ponies to over 350 wins in 35 seasons.

“The girls were well-coached by Stephanie Smith. They have a good foundation. I hope to use that and what I learned from Coach Philpot,” said Walker. “We have some goals and I expect us to work toward those goals and to keep growing the program.

“We want to have a phenomenal year,” added Walker who inherits a team that went 11-5 last season and reached the Class C North final where it lost to Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield 2-0.

Walker went on to play at St. Joseph’s College in Standish and began her coaching career as an assistant at the University of New England in Biddeford before moving on to Greely High in Cumberland Center where she was also an assistant.

Foxcroft Academy director of athletics Jackie Tourtelotte said Walker has a lot of qualities that made her the right choice for the job.

“She is energetic and enthusiastic. The kids love her. They will play with intensity and will be well-conditioned,” said Tourtelotte.

Tourtelotte also said Walker cares deeply about the program and the importance of continuing the tradition of success that was created by Philpot and carried on by Smith.

“She really wants to succeed,” Tourtelotte added.

Walker is excited to be playing some of her home games in the new 80,000-square-foot Jim Robinson Field House in Dover-Foxcroft. The artificial turf field will be named after Philpot.

“That is going to be a turning point for the Foxcroft Academy field hockey program,” said Walker.

Walker has only 18 players and intends to build the feeder programs to elevate the numbers in the future.

Helping her will be her two cousins.

“Megan Ryder is the rec field hockey coach and Nicole Brown is the coach at the SeDoMoCha Middle School,” said Walker.

“It’ll be neat for us to work together and grow the program,” said Walker, a stay-at-home mom who has three sons (Jack, Graeme and Finn) with husband J.D. Walker.

Foxcroft opens at MCI in Pittsfield on Aug. 31.