ELMIRA, New York — Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award. This year’s award was given to 761 students across 14 states and Puerto Rico. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Those receiving the award included:

Grace Bennett of Bangor,

Ryan Shorey of Hermon,

Veronica Chichetto of Hermon,

Alexandra Jones of Holden, and

Zane Twining Baker of Orono.

This year, the award was given to 761 students across 14 states and Puerto Rico. Recipients receive an $80,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $20,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira College.

“This award is given to those who have exhibited their potential to excel academically and serve as leaders,” said Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. “We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place.”

Speaking to students during the 2022 Key Award Ceremony on Aug. 22, Patrick Gillette, director of admissions said, “We know you are someone who would thrive as a member of the Elmira College campus community, and we want to invest in your success at Elmira College.”

Sponsored by the Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.

The more than 120 attending recipients met with Elmira College professors, staff, current students, and athletic coaches; attended information sessions about EC programs; and toured the campus.