The Good Life Center in Harborside, Cape Rosier, will host a Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 2-6 p.m. The event will feature yoga at 2 overlooking Penobscot Bay, tours of the property, food from the Forest Farm garden, and live music provided by Lara Herscovitch, a Connecticut State Troubadour, and Brooksville’s own folk musician Curtis Brand. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic and blanket to spend the afternoon at the last home for Helen and Scott Nearing, iconic leaders of the homesteading movement in the U.S.

The suggested donation is $20 in advance, $25 at the event, and children are free. The Good Life Center is pleased to have WERU as its Media Sponsor for this event. Registration is deeply appreciated at https://bit.ly/goodlifeconcert. Rain date will be Sunday, Sept. 4. For more information, call 207-233-1889.