A special election will be held Nov. 8 to replace a Hermon town council member who resigned from his seat because he has moved out of town.

Phillip Richardson, who was elected to a three-year term in June 2021, resigned effective July 20.

Richardson said Tuesday that he recently bought property in Carmel that allowed him to combine his business, Phil’s Towing, and his residence.

His resignation was accepted at the July 21 council meeting when the special election was set.

The special election will happen the same day voters cast ballots for governor, state representative, state senator and county offices.

While Richardson is no longer on the Hermon council, he said he is considering a run in June for the board of Regional School Unit 87, which is made up of Carmel and Levant. Neither town has a high school. They instead pay tuition to send students to Hermon High School.

Nomination papers to fill the empty council seat must be submitted by 4 p.m. Aug. 30. To be on the ballot, candidates must submit nomination petitions signed by 25 registered voters in Hermon.

No one had turned in nomination petitions as of early Tuesday afternoon, but seven residents are gathering signatures, according to Town Clerk Kristen Cushman.