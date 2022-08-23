The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Summer is not quite over, but we may already have a winner in the seasonal competition for most out-of-touch Maine travel piece by a member of the national media. Each year brings another wave of journalists from outside Maine who manage to sound like they are the first person ever to discover a lobster roll without learning much about Vacationland in the process.

And this summer, New York Post columnist Cindy Adams seems likely to win this unofficial crown — thanks to a truly abysmal take on the Pine Tree State and the people here. This column checks all the wrong boxes: Adams judges other people’s bodies and fashion, she makes factual errors, and she even makes up a supposed Maine word. It is, to use an actual Maine saying, all stove up.

Now, we wouldn’t begrudge someone not being a fan of Maine in the summer. Beautiful weather, near-limitless outdoor activities, fresh seafood and great people just aren’t for everyone, we suppose. And we can certainly forgive the amusing creation of an alleged phrase like “downcoast” or the incorrect assertion that George Bush is from here (a family compound does not a resident make).

But she really lost us when she wouldn’t stop criticizing the size of people’s butts. Seriously.

Adams decided it was necessary to repeatedly stress that she is not a fan of our fannies. “Realtors could establish an entire campsite on the average ass,” she said about us locals at one point. “There’s not enough fabric on NYC’s Seventh Avenue to cover any local behind,” she added later. She also had some choice words about Maine fashion.

Ignoring the fact that Adams wasn’t the only tourist in Maine at the time, and some of those derrieres and outfits may have been imports like her, it’s truly baffling to see someone think this is a legitimate commentary about a state or its people. Who cares about what other people look like, or what they’re wearing? It’s condescension heaped on top of stigma.

We don’t care if you have a backside bigger than Katahdin. And we don’t care what you wear, as long as you wear clothes. And remember, even a T-shirt can be formal if you wear it to a fancy enough place.

When it comes to bad Maine travel pieces, we’ve seen some doozies. But this is the first one we can remember that leaned in so strongly into body shaming and superficial judgment of others.

Is Maine perfect? Certainly not. But there are worse problems than a dearth of black tie. They’re called black flies.

Adams concluded her piece by pointedly saying she was returning to New York, and to civilization. We hope she enjoys the city. Where we’re from, being civilized means respecting people’s appearances rather than treating them like a punchline.