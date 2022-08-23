Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I remember when Americans were proud to be American and were willing to fight to defend it if need be. I remember when young men and sometimes women were willing to go to work and willing to start at the bottom if need be and work up in order to be able to support a family or whatever. I remember when people took pride in the way they dressed and looked in public. All these memories seem to be shattering in today’s people.

I remember when words such as gay, pride, and sadly other misused words meant happy or being proud of what you can do, not descriptive of certain lifestyles and rainbows were a sight of beauty after a storm. Now we can’t say certain words without being accused of some kind of “ism,” we can’t display a rainbow without practicing a certain lifestyle, there is very little we can do without offending someone. Life just ain’t what it used to be.

It seems that corporate America is dividing us into two groups, the very wealthy and the not so wealthy. I remember when the “not so wealthy” people with hard work and determination could possibly become wealthy without being born into it. Corporate America and our elected officials have pretty much stymied that from happening.

I often wonder what will happen to this great country when the last of my generation finally dies off. Will there be anyone left to love and defend all that previous generations have fought and died for? God bless America and long may she live.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket