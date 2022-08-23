LEVANT, Maine — A search is underway for a woman who allegedly assaulted a child playing on a playground outside a Levant school on Friday evening.

The alleged assault happened outside the Suzanne M. Smith Elementary School around 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman, who was one of two adults in a white car, assaulted one of three children who were playing on the playground before leaving the area, officials said.

The white car was driven by a man who deputies say stood by while the assault happened.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information about the incident, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 207-947-4585.