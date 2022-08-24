The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick has called the Rev. Dr. Kharma Amos as their new settled minister. Kharma comes to UUCB with more than 20 years of professional ministry experience and social justice activism. When asked why she was drawn to the Brunswick UU congregation, Rev. Amos credits the church’s deep historical roots, active work for justice and human rights, and dynamic engagement with people of many religious heritages and beliefs who share a commitment to spiritual growth, building deep and authentic community, and trying to make the world better.

Rev. Kharma’s first Sunday leading services will be at UUCB’s annual “Homecoming” service, which will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at its downtown location at the corner of Pleasant and Middle Streets in Brunswick. Those who wish to join virtually may do so via the church’s YouTube channel: UUCB AV. Immediately following the service, there will be a brown bag picnic on the Brunswick Town Mall (“the green”), which will include activities for children led by the Director of Religious Exploration, Toben Cooney-Callnan. All are welcome.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick is part of the Unitarian Universalist Association, a diverse and inclusive faith made up of 1,000-plus congregations. Unitarian Universalists are committed to seven principles that hold closely the worth and dignity of each person as sacred, the need for justice and compassion, and the right to choose one’s own beliefs. The predecessor congregation to the current church, the First Universalist Society of Brunswick, was organized in 1812, and there has been a stable Unitarian presence in Brunswick since 1830. The current church building, a modern structure powered by solar energy, occupies the same location as their previous building that was destroyed by fire in 2011. Among many various programs, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick is known for its “Concerts for a Cause,” which brings a number of renowned artists to our community each year. Proceeds from the concerts benefit local charities as well as the church’s other ministries. For more information, visit uubrunswick.org

Rev. Dr. Kharma Amos (she/hers) is an ordained minister with 20 years of professional experience in pastoral ministry and denominational leadership. Rev. Amos holds plural ministerial standing in the Unitarian Universalist Association where she was granted preliminary fellowship in 2020, as well as the Metropolitan Community Churches where she was originally ordained in 2002. She is a preacher, activist, writer, singer, educator, fundraiser, and administrator with a passion for engaging others who are committed to spiritual growth, inclusive community, and social justice.

Prior to beginning her work as the settled Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, Kharma served full-time as the Team Lead for Resource Development for Metropolitan Community Churches, where she was a member of the Senior Leadership Team and managed the denominational staff responsible for finance, fundraising & development, communications, IT, and the creation of resources for ministers and congregations. She also served as the half-time Minister of the Unitarian Universalists of Central Delaware.

Kharma received a bachelor of arts in religious studies from the University of Oregon (1998), a master of divinity degree from Lancaster Theological Seminary (2002), and a doctor of ministry degree from the Episcopal Divinity School (2008). She also served on the Board of Trustees of Lancaster Theological Seminary for several years.

Kharma was born in Springfield, Missouri and has lived and worked professionally in Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida, and Delaware. She currently lives in Lisbon with her wife, the Rev. Diane Fisher, a proud Canadian retiring from a 30-year career in ministry. They make their home with three wise cats and one extraordinarily spoiled dog.