ROCKPORT — The team at Snow Sport and Spine is pleased to announce the addition of Physical Therapist Christina Kelly.

Christina is a 2005 graduate of Quinnipiac University with her master’s degree in physical therapy. She joined Snow Sport and Spine in May after 12 years of working as a home health physical therapist. Prior to this, Christina worked in a variety of settings including a Level III trauma center, an orthopedic surgery ward, and multiple long-term care centers.

Christina collaborates with her patients to develop a comprehensive treatment plan incorporating a whole body approach to care and supports her patients to manage their symptoms. “I take great joy in being a part of my client’s healing process. Whether it is from a recent ankle sprain or a more chronic back condition, I believe the body wants to heal itself, and promoting that healing through manual skills, exercise, and education is one of the things I have enjoyed most about my time with Snow Sport and Spine.“



When not at the clinic, Christina can be found with her family biking through the woods of Maine or at their homestead on a windy hill in Union.



Snow Sport and Spine is located on Route 17 in Rockport and is owned by Dr. Katie Snow and Mr. Trevor Mills. We are a physical therapist-owned private practice specializing in the evaluation and treatment of movement dysfunction that can occur from pain, injury, and disability. Our physical therapists have extensive training in orthopedic and manual physical therapy and sports medicine. Services are tailored to the individual to make sure care is of the highest quality. Visits are usually 60 minutes of one on one time with your physical therapist and cover care from daily activities to the return to sports and work. Personalized programs are designed to improve patient mobility, relieve pain, prevent or limit permanent physical disability and promote overall fitness and wellness. For additional information, please contact Snow Sport and Spine at 207-230-0700 or team@snowsportandspine.com