WHO:

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Husson University will be welcoming first-year students back to campus for the beginning of the new academic year. Returning students will move into the residence halls on the following day. (Sunday, August 28, 2022)

WHAT:

A variety of activities will be taking place on Saturday, August 27, 2022 and Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Saturday, August 27, 2022

· 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.: New resident student drive-up and check-in will be taking place on College Circle, near the Wildey Communications Center, the home of the New England School of Communications (NESCom). All new students will be checking in here before heading to the residence halls.

· 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Husson University’s Student Accounts, Financial Aid and Admissions offices will be open to answer any student concerns.

· 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: The Husson University Bookstore will be open. Located at 107 Peabody Hall, students will be able to purchase textbooks and Husson swag.

· 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: There will be a new commuter student check-in and information session in the Libra Lecture Hall in O’Donnell Commons. All commuter students will have the opportunity to check-in and learn more about commuter student services at this event.

· 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Students say good-bye to visiting family and friends.

· 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: New Student Convocation will be taking place at the Newman Gymnasium. Our annual fall convocation ceremony is the first formal event of the University’s 2022-2023 academic year.

· 3 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.: First year students attend their first class of the semester. The class is called “HE 111 – Husson Experience” and is mandatory for all incoming first-year students. Locations vary and are posted in all check-in areas, residence hall lobbies and the Center for Student Success at 208 Peabody Hall.

· 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Connection Bingo. This game helps large groups of students get to know each other and form connections. Bingo cards list sixteen characteristics of fellow students. For example, one of the characteristics on the card could be “came here from a different time zone.” To win, players must collect a signature in each box horizontally, vertically or diagonally to form a “bingo.” The event is scheduled to take place on the tennis courts, across the street from the Newman Gymnasium. In the event of inclement weather, Connection Bingo will take place in the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center in Peabody Hall.

· 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.: First year students can meet their resident assistants (RAs) and residence hall floor mates over dinner at the Dickerman Dining Center (DDC). Groups will gather in the lobby of their residence halls before heading over to the DDC to eat.

· 7 p.m.: There will be residence hall floor meetings for all residents and RAs after dinner.

· 7:30 p.m.: Free ice cream will be available to all incoming students in the Carlisle Hall and Hart Hall courtyard.

· 8 p.m.: Students can enjoy a free outdoor screening of the movie: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in the Carlisle Hall and Hart Hall courtyard.

Sunday, August 28, 2022

· 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Returning students check-in at their residence halls.

· 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Brunch is served at the Dickerman Dining Center.

· 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Students can enjoy a rousing game of cornhole at “Cornhole Court” located between Bell Hall and Harold Alfond Hall.

· 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: The Husson University Bookstore will open in Peabody Hall. Students will again be able to purchase textbooks and Husson swag.

· 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Students can participate in Field Day games by the tennis courts across from the Newman Gymnasium. These games include: cornhole, badminton, soccer, wiffle ball, kan jam (a Frisbee game), ladder toss, basketball and a three-legged race.

· 8 p.m. Comedian LeClerc Andre performs at the Gracie Theatre. Andre was featured at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival as one of the “New Faces of Comedy.” He appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in October of 2018.

There will also be some special welcome weekend service hours for incoming students.

· 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Saturday and Sunday. The Information Technology (IT) Help Desk will be available to help students with technology issues. Their phone number is 207.973.1000 and their email address is helpdesk@husson.edu.

· 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday only. Photos are taken for student IDs in the Safety and Security Office, Room 106, Peabody Hall (across the hall from the bookstore).

· 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday only. Students can pick up their IDs at an outdoor table located between Peabody Hall and the Dickerman Dining Center (DDC), after they have had their photos taken.

The University requires all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or have an approved exemption on file. While masks are not required for anyone on Husson University’s campus, all individuals have the option to wear one if they prefer.

WHEN:

A copy of the full two-day event schedule can be found online at https://www.husson.edu/student-life/welcome-weekend/schedule.

