One of the state’s largest hospital networks will offer a free program to train certified nursing assistants as it and other Maine health care organizations continue to face a hard time filling crucial clinical roles.

Northern Light Health will offer the CNA training this fall at Dover-Foxcroft’s Mayo Hospital in an effort both to fill some of the network’s vacancies for those roles and to start people down the path of becoming registered nurses, for whom the state anticipates a growing need in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to burnout among many clinical workers, prompting some to leave stressful hospital environments and nursing homes. In addition, treatment of COVID-19 patients has demanded additional manpower at hospitals.

The Northern Light system, with 10 hospitals, had about 2,000 job openings a month ago, about 700 more than is typical for that time of year, said Karen Cashman, a Northern Light spokesperson.

The CNA training, offered jointly by Northern Light and Eastern Maine Community College, is designed to introduce people to the health care industry and serve as a first step for those interested in becoming registered nurses or other clinicians, said Nikki Chadwick, a nurse who is also one of the instructors for the course and the vice president of quality and education at Mayo Hospital.

Certified nursing assistants work under the supervision of a registered nurse and typically help patients with basic needs such as eating and drinking, bathing, repositioning in bed and observing vital signs, according to Northern Light spokesperson Andy Soucier. CNAs work in a wide variety of health care settings, including hospitals and nursing homes.

Students who successfully complete the course and state board examination will receive state certification and have the opportunity to interview for a CNA position at Northern Light Mayo Hospital, Soucier said.

“Like other healthcare organizations, Northern Light Mayo Hospital is affected by the high demand for clinical staff,” he said. “This CNA training program is one of many strategies we’re using to address our staffing needs. We have similar initiatives in place to support individuals who want to pursue careers in other clinical areas.”

The training is limited to 10 students and runs from Oct. 3 to Dec. 15. It consists of a combination of classes in theory, laboratory, and clinical training.

The funding for the class comes from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, through which the state is investing $1 billion it received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act into workforce and economic development initiatives. A portion of the plan’s funds are devoted to initiatives to expand the state’s health care workforce.

Classes will be held Monday and Thursday evenings from 4-8 p.m. at Mayo Hospital. Labs will take place on Tuesdays from 4-8 p.m. beginning Oct. 11. Clinicals will be held on Fridays from 5:30 a.m.-2 p.m. beginning Nov. 4. Those interested in enrolling can call 207-564-2942 or email cgarneau@emcc.edu.