These are obviously unsettled times. Climate change is here and getting worse, and it still isn’t our top priority. With all its problems, Russia began an unnecessary and tragic war against Ukraine. With all our problems, the oil industry continues to get preferential treatment.

With all our problems, the Republican Party focuses on saying “no” loudly and often: to the last election, to climate change, to the rights of women, to curtailing the influence and power of corporations, to fair election access, and to education about how all our citizens created this country. The party of Lincoln has apparently become mesmerized by lies and fantasies.

Meanwhile, we are like a frog in a pot of water on a live burner, it is only going to get hotter… until when?

Jim Owen

Belfast