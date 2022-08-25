The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Ethan: How about we recreate one of our favorite segments from our podcast days, “‘Smart!’ or ‘Not Smart!’” One of us throws out a topic and we discuss whether it was smart, or remarkably dumb. Then back again.

Phil: Ah yes the good ole days. I’m in. You start.

Ethan: Former Gov. Paul LePage threatens to “deck” a Democratic videographer who was getting a little too close. “Smart” or “Not Smart?”

Phil: “Videographer” is a very generous description of the operative who was invading LePage’s personal space. That said, “Not Smart!” on LePage’s part. If he wants to show us that he is new and improved, he needs to be new and improved.

Ethan: Obviously never a good idea to threaten anyone with violence, even when brandishing a glazed cherry filled donut you are about to devour (maybe he felt his food was threatened?), but not sure it was dumb politically. His base loves this stuff.

Phil: Next up. Jared Golden sides with the Biden administration on the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, saying that Donald Trump should not have had the documents they retrieved. “Smart!” or “Not Smart!”?

Ethan: Well, if your definition of “Smart” is that you should side with America over treasonous acts, then 100 percent “Smart!”

Phil: But if you want to win in a district that understands the Department of Justice should not be used to attack political opponents, especially one who won your district by 7 points, you might want to wait for the facts to be presented. “Not Smart!”

Ethan: “Smart!” or “Not Smart!”, pro-management forces at Maine Medical Center forced a vote to try to decertify the union. When the votes were counted, the nurses affirmed their desire for a union by a stronger percentage than they did the first time.

Phil: Well, clearly the results show holding the vote has strengthened the union’s hand. That said, every union should hold an annual vote of its members to determine if they still want that representation. So, I say “Smart!”

Ethan: I also say “Smart!” Now the nurses get to go to management and double their demands!

Phil: Liz Cheney, after getting summarily rejected in her re-election bid for Congress, by one of the largest margins in congressional primary history, hints she may run for president. “Smart!” or “Not Smart!”?

Ethan: Run, baby run! Likely a very dumb idea, but please do it!

Phil: “Not Smart!” Her family has long served our country with reverence, even if we disagree on particulars, but that legacy is being compromised with these sour grapes. And if she actually runs, well, let’s just say her Wyoming loss will feel like the high-water mark.

Ethan: Janet Mills is opposing Central Maine Power’’s most recent request for another rate increase, in the wake of their announcing $40 million in profit over the last quarter.

Phil: “Smart!” politics, but “Not Smart!” economics or judicial restraint. On the economic side, CMP needs competition, not government regulation. On the judicial restraint side, the Public Utilities Commission needs to be an independent body. Whoever is governor should be staying out of pressuring them to tip the scale. But I get the populism of her politics.

Ethan: The populism of her politics that didn’t exist until an election year in regard to CMP, but if it takes an election to get her to see the light that CMP is out of control, I’ll take it!

Phil: OK, last one, “Smart!” or “Not Smart!”? When learning to fly fish, you should always start with a hookless fly.

Ethan: If I were a trout, I think I would consider that “Very Smart!”