The Shaw Institute, Blue Hill’s marine research center, in collaboration with the Blue Hill Heritage Trust and the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, cordially invites you to meet the Institute’s new Senior Research Scientist, Dr. Charles Rolsky. Charlie will speak to Dr. Susan Shaw’s impact on the scientific world while also highlighting the critically important work currently being done at the institute. Charlie will also touch on the advancement of new ideas, partners and initiatives for community-based research in 2022 and beyond.

Monday, Sept. 12 6 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill.

This event is FREE and open to the public. No registration required.



**Please respect the policy of the First Congregational Church by wearing a mask, which is required.**