PORTLAND – Since 1990, Junior Achievement’s Maine Business Hall of Fame has recognized individuals in Maine who have made a lasting impact on both the Maine economy and our evolving community. JA Maine honors Hall of Fame Laureates for their leadership and success in business and community involvement. The event serves as a celebration of their careers and contributions, while also an important fundraiser showcasing the impact of Junior Achievement programming on the lives of young people in Maine.

Local third grade and high school students will attend the event to share their involvement and experience with Junior Achievement and help business and community leaders understand the lasting impact of JA experiences and mentors on the lives of young people. Drawing over 400 local business and community leaders, the event will take place at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland on Oct. 24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Junior Achievement’s Maine Business Hall of Fame Laureates for 2022 include:

Dajuan Eubanks, president, Maine Celtics

Dan & Jon Shaw, owners, Shaw Brothers Construction

The Beaulieu Family: Lilly Mullen, Zoe Beaulieu Garcia, Eddie Beaulieu, and Rick Beaulieu, third and fourth generation owners, Springer’s Jewelers.

These honorees join a distinguished group of over 100 men and women who have been inducted into the Junior Achievement of Maine Business Hall of Fame. Junior Achievement of Maine President and CEO Michelle Anderson expressed her excitement about the recent announcement, “We are pleased to honor these influential Maine business leaders this fall. The electric atmosphere at our Hall of Fame event always sparks an engaging discussion around building our future workforce and how community leaders, like our honorees, are helping lead us to a stronger, more vibrant future.”

Junior Achievement of Maine empowers our youth with the knowledge, ability and confidence to navigate their futures, drive our economy, and lead our community. JA provides real-world training in financial literacy including budgeting, spending, investing and the use of credit; offers cutting-edge skill-building opportunities that enable young people to explore meaningful, productive careers; teaches students how to start businesses; and introduces entrepreneurial values that strengthen workplaces. Last year, with the help of trained corporate and community volunteers, JA delivered 20-plus programs to over 10,300 students in classrooms throughout Maine.

