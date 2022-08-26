People of all ages can hit “the links” and lend a helping hand to survivors of human trafficking with a round of mini golf in Old Orchard Beach, Arundel, and Holden on Saturday, September 17.

The “Take a Swing to End Human Trafficking in Maine” CourageLIVES Mini Golf Benefit events will be held at:

Raptor Falls Mini Golf & Ice Cream

1912 Portland Road (Route 1) in Arundel

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf

70 1st Street in Old Orchard Beach

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traditions of Maine Miniature Golf Course

1 Main Road in Holden

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The flagship program of St. André Home is CourageLIVES which provides support and services for people impacted by human trafficking and exploitation. Based in the Biddeford area, but serving over 125 women across Maine, CourageLIVES offers food, clothing, shelter, and counseling for residents; a safe house for women survivors; and an outreach program. The program serves women and families in many Maine counties including Penobscot, Cumberland, Aroostook, York, and Franklin.

“The events will help survivors of human trafficking in Maine to receive services to heal and move beyond the cycle of violence, recover and receive treatment that addresses a range of needs, and gain independence and move toward future stability,” said Carey Nason, executive director of St. André Home.

The CourageLIVES program in Maine is now recognized as a national model for its inspiring work serving human trafficking survivors.

“We all have a part to play in this. We can no longer pretend this is an overseas issue,” said Carey. “We can’t pretend that our children are not in one way or another impacted by this atrocity. It is time to get serious about trafficking and rise to the occasion of doing our part.”

“The diocese is so grateful for programs like CourageLIVES and its mission of serving women who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation and need a safe secure place to heal and rebuild,” said Bishop Robert Deeley. “The program also raises awareness and helps victims and survivors of human trafficking find freedom, waiting arms to offer safety, an understanding of their intrinsic value, and a path to healing.”

There will also be collection boxes for non-perishable food items at the three events. All items collected will be delivered to the empowerment pantry at CourageLIVES.

For more information about CourageLIVES, including other ways to help its cause, visit the program’s website at https://couragelivesme.org or call 207-282-3351.