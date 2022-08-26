PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Skies were fair and winds calmed nicely Thursday evening in Presque Isle as pilots and their passengers lifted off in hot-air balloons.

The 19th annual Crown of Maine Balloon Fest began with its own take on a ribbon cutting at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds. With a brief shot of flame, pilot Mike Lavoie of West Ossipee, New Hampshire, burned the ribbon in half and the festival was on.

Pilots from Florida and throughout New England and neighboring New Brunswick are participating, including two from Maine. Those pilots bring families and followers, and this year people from 12 states have signed up for balloon rides. The event brings thousands of people to Presque Isle, giving a boost to lodging, restaurants and shops throughout the area.

Tittravate, guided by pilot Joe Caputo of Pittston, flies above Presque Isle. (Credit: Paula Brewer / The Star-Herald)

People watched the balloons and socialized at the fairgrounds Thursday afternoon and evening. Crew members and local volunteers chased the balloons as they landed near Easton Road. Early Friday morning, people stopped by roadsides, on lawns and anywhere they could to catch a glimpse of the colorful balloons and wave to the passengers.

And everywhere, people looked up and smiled. This is a festival that makes people happy.

Pilot Mark Depew of Nashua, New Hampshire, was among those happy people. He is new to the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, and brought an entourage of family, including his wife Alecia as well as in-laws and cousins.

“It’s all a family affair,” he said Thursday. “We’re happy to be here and really excited about seeing a new area. We’re here to explore northern Maine.”

Holocron, a hot-air balloon piloted by Luke Van Camp of Tallahassee, Florida. (Credit: Paula Brewer / The Star-Herald) Hot-air balloons and their pilots get ready for takeoff at the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest in Presque Isle. (Credit: Paula Brewer / The Star-Herald)

Depew, whose red, orange, yellow and black balloon is called Patch Adams, has been a private pilot for nine years. This is not only his first time in Aroostook County, but his first time flying in Maine.

Joe Caputo of Pittston is at the festival with his balloon Tittravate, and James Rodrigue of Lewiston with Tailwinds.

Other pilots include Randy Lee of Four Oaks, North Carolina; Bob Martel of Sterling, Massachusetts; Marian Deeney of Monticello, Florida; Joe and Beth Hamilton of Hobe Sound, Florida; Mark Fritze of Tallahassee, Florida; Luke Van Camp of Tallahassee; Jim Rogers of Saint John, New Brunswick; and longtime festival favorite Wendell Purvis.

Hot-air balloon Firefly is poised above the Northern Maine Fairgrounds in Presque Isle. (Credit: Paula Brewer / The Star-Herald) Tailwinds, owned and piloted by James Rodrigue of Lewiston, carries passengers above Presque Isle. (Credit: Paula Brewer / The Star-Herald)

The fairgrounds has numerous attractions to keep crowds busy when the balloons aren’t on the field. There are food and beverage vendors from the area and other parts of Maine, bounce houses, live music and craft vendors.

Launches are expected to take place in the mornings and evenings. Though rain is forecast for Friday evening, weather looks fair for Saturday and Sunday.

For a complete schedule of events, visit the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest’s Facebook page.