BELFAST – Finishing up an amazing season of music at Belfast Summer Nights, please join us for a double bill Drive Train and also The Hot Suppers! Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Steamboat Landing Park.

The Hot Suppers have a souped-up jug band vibe. Cool vocals, catchy tunes, and hot funky picking quickly establish this group as a mid-coast favorite. Two hot pickers, Bennett Konesni and Ed Howe aka, Drive Train energize vibrant country/folk tunes (mostly penned by Bennett) with their bluegrass inspired punch and awe. Great combo show!

Bring a chair and a friend. Please no dogs. The concert is free thanks to generous donations by Nautilus Seafood & Grill, our fiscal sponsor Waterfall Arts, the City of Belfast, many community sponsors, and you when you drop a few dollars in the basket at the concert. Thank you all for an incredible summer!

For more call 207-322-7123 or go to facebook.com/belfastsummernights.