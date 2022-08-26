Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We will be supporting Stanley Short as our state representative for the new House District 68, which includes the towns of Burnham, Clinton, Pittsfield and Troy. Short worked at S.D. Warren in Hinckley for 18 years as a certified pipe welder. During those years he was also a union officer and then accepted a post with the International Association of Machinists. In 2002 he and his wife, Debora, settled in Pittsfield, where Short started a welding business. Then in 2008 he was hired by Bath Iron Works to serve in its labor relations department. He served two terms in the Maine Legislature, from 2013 through 2016.

Like many of us, he is a graduate of Maine’s vocational technical institutes and has seen firsthand how efficient and effective that kind of training is in building a strong and talented workforce. He is an advocate for robust public education funding.

Unquestionably there is a shortage of skilled men and women to work in our growing economy. For this ramp up in new jobs to succeed, to keep our young people here and to attract others to move here, we must expand available and affordable day care.

A vote for Stanley Short is a vote for an advocate for education, promotion and enhancement of Maine’s traditional and new economy.

Greg and Norma Rossel

Troy