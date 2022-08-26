MACHIAS, Maine — Thomas Bonfanti was sentenced Friday morning to life in prison for killing three people and nearly killing a fourth in 2020.

Sam Powers, Jennifer Bryant-Flynn and Shawn Currey all were shot in their heads at close range in their separate homes on Feb. 3, 2020, as Bonfanti drove methodically to their homes with a Keltec PMR 30, .22 magnum caliber handgun. Also shot in the spree was Currey’s girlfriend, Regina Long, who survived her injuries after playing dead. She called the police after Bonfanti drove away.

After Bonfanti’s sentencing, prosecutor Bud Ellis said that the life sentence was fitting for “an inherently, soulless human being.”

“It’s shocking how little remorse and little humanity he displayed,” Ellis said outside the local courthouse. “He’s an evil, evil man.”

Long spoke at Bonfanti’s sentencing, saying that he blew her teeth out when he shot her in the face in her kitchen.

“I can’t eat. I have to drink most of my food,” Long said. “I can’t drive. Just about every day I wake up crying and shaking.”

Specifically, Bonfanti was sentenced to life in prison for each of the murders of Bryant-Flynn, Curry and Powers, and for the aggravated attempted murder charge he faced for shooting Long. He also was sentenced to 30 years in prison on a related aggravated assault charge, and was ordered to pay $3,181 in restitution.

