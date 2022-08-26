Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen about 15 percent over the past week.

There are now 155 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Friday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 160 the day before but up from 135 last Friday.

Of those, 29 people are in critical care and four are on ventilators, state data show.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen sharply since hitting a pandemic high of 436 in January. But since the beginning of the summer, they have largely held steady, falling no lower than 104 on June 25. Maine hasn’t seen hospitalizations dip below 100 since mid-April.