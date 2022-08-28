A Norway woman has been accused of setting fire to her apartment building.

Katrina O’Connor, 29, was charged with arson, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

O’Connor allegedly set fire to the five-unit building on Deering Street about 2 p.m. Saturday, Moss said Sunday.

Only two apartments were occupied at the time of the fire, and O’Connor and the other tenant were able to get out safely, according to Moss.

O’Connor was taken to the Oxford County Jail where she is being held without bail.

Norway is northwest of Lewiston.