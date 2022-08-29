BANGOR – Tony C. McKim, president and chief executive officer of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, has announced the appointment of Jon Dolloff to the bank’s wealth management division, First National Wealth Management as Portfolio Manager based in Bangor.

A Maine native, Dolloff graduated from the University of Maine at Orono and previously worked for another Maine based financial institution. Outside of the bank, Jon enjoys spending time with his family outdoors and fishing. Jon and his family reside in Hermon.



