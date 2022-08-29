Participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Maine treat educators to a coffee break

PORTLAND – As Maine teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for students.

In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Maine are treating teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1. No purchase necessary. Limit one free medium coffee per teacher. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Additional charges may apply. Participation may vary.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Maine Dunkin’ franchisee Colleen Bailey. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

Dunkin’ Maine ambassadors will also thank local teachers with surprise deliveries of coffee and donuts to schools around the state on Sept. 1.

The return of the school year also marks the return of everyone’s favorite fall flavors, especially Dunkin’s pumpkin lineup. Teachers can kick-off the school year and enjoy the perfect pour with Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl available in its hot or iced coffee.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow on Facebook @DunkinUS, Twitter @dunkindonuts, or Instagram @Dunkin.