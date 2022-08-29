DOVER-FOXCROFT – Did you know that according to ONET (The Occupational Network), the annual median wage for a Certified Nursing Assistant in Maine is $32,850 with a projected job growth of up 8 percent a year? The healthcare field was one of the top industries in 2020-21 and continues to grow. Eastern Maine Community College‘s Penquis Higher Education Center in Dover Foxcroft and Northern Light Mayo Hospital is pleased to announce the offering of a CNA program in Dover-Foxcroft beginning in October. Nursing assistants are nationally and locally one of the most in demand jobs in the allied healthcare field.

A nursing assistant is an individual who provides basic care under the supervision of a registered nurse. This course consists of a combination of classes in theory, laboratory and clinical learning experiences. Learners will be given the opportunity to acquire the knowledge, skills and attitudes to function safely in a clinical setting. Those who successfully complete the course and the State of Maine Board examination will receive a State of Maine Certification for the basic Nursing Assistant. Candidates interested in applying for enrollment includes a criminal background check, application, placement testing, and proof of immunization records including COVID 19 vaccine and booster(s). Candidates must present either a high school diploma or HiSet/GED. This course is scheduled to run Oct. 3 to Dec. 15, Mondays and Thursdays 4-8 p.m. for classroom and labs Tuesdays 4-8 p.m. beginning on Oct. 11, with clinicals beginning on Fridays, Nov. 4 from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northern Light Mayo Hospital with instructors Beth Weatherbee and Nicole Chadwick.

Eastern Maine Community College is pleased to offer this program at no cost with funding from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan through the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement for Maine’s Workforce. The grant covers the cost of the class, all materials, textbook and criminal background check as well as the State of Maine testing. This program is open on a first come, first served basis. Anyone interested in this training may also qualify for other supportive services from Eastern Maine Development Corporation.



The Penquis Higher Education Center of EMCC is an off-campus center in Piscataquis County where people can take courses, pursue degrees, and receive all the support they need to earn a degree close to home and on schedules that fit into their family and work lives. Courses are taught by faculty on-site, online, or two-way videoconferencing. Academic advising, tutoring, computer access, library services and student activities are available to help support individual student success. The Penquis Higher Education Center is located at 50 Mayo Street in Dover-Foxcroft. More information is available by calling 207-564-2942 or 207-746-5741 or by emailing Christina Garneau at cgarneau@emcc.edu.