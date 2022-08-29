Machias Savings Bank has opened voting for nonprofits in Maine’s Southern Region to receive funding from its year-round “YES!” Grant program, designed to support nonprofits and charitable organizations across the state that are helping to move Maine forward. Over the course of 2022, the “YES!” Grant will provide $100,000 to organizations that refuse to take ”no” as an answer to helping others succeed.

Each quarter, five $5,000 grants are awarded to nonprofits in a designated region. From now through September 16, 2022, people from around Maine can vote for their favorite nonprofits in Maine’s Southern Region.

“So far this year, we’ve seen our communities really rally to support their favorite local nonprofits,” said Melissa Denbow, VP, community experience manager at Machias Savings Bank. “We look forward to being able to continue to provide support during the second half of the year and to seeing the excitement around this next round of nominees.”

Participants can find nominated organizations online at http://www.movingmaineforward.com/yesgrant and vote for their favorite nonprofits once during each 24-hour period. The pre-selected organizations on the voting page each have a demonstrated history of improving lives of community members in their region, but participants are also invited to write in any unlisted organization that they’d like to vote for.

After the voting period has ended, the top-voted organizations will go to Machias Savings Bank’s Giving Committee, which will make the final decision about which organizations will receive funding. More information about the grant and voting can be found online at http://www.movingmaineforward.com/yesgrant.