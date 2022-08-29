By Kim Brawn

Beneath the golden, crimson colors of transformed trees and the warm, comforting notes of pumpkin spice, a persistent pang lies in wait: autumn is a pretty reminder we don’t have all the time in the world. Everything changes fast, so take advantage of what’s right in front of you, or close by, like the September offerings at the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft. Some will be gone before you know it, and others will take root for a while.

Local musicians Hunt and Allison Smith are “At it Again” with a free concert outdoors at TFL on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. With instruments including the mandolin and folk harp, they’ll play songs that reflect their love of New England dance music and its many roots and branches.

If you’ve pondered joining TFL’s Philosophy Circle, Friday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. is a great time to do so. This month’s topic is “How Charles Darwin Changed the World.” It’s a chance to look at Darwin’s contributions to science and the future thinkers he inspired.

Youth Services Librarian Michelle Fagan has tweaked the kids’ schedule: STEAM Time is moving to Wednesdays (3:30-4:30 p.m.), alternating with Pokémon Club. STEAM starts its new day on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The following Wednesday (Sept. 14) is Pokémon Club from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

“Tom Lyford’s Book Talk: A Lifetime of Reading for Pleasure” caps off this year’s 101 Series on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. with our favorite TFL bon vivant sharing spicy short passages from the writings that have not only entertained him, but have helped shaped his life and often, as he puts it, “. . . helped me to maintain my sanity over seven sometimes tumultuous decades.” Borrowing from the genres of fiction and memoir (with perhaps a smidgen of poetry sprinkled in), his anything-but-bland readings (he’s promised this!) will be chosen from the likes of Richard Russo, Barbara Kingsolver, John Irving, Harper Lee, and Stephen King among others. Mark your calendars because rumor has it this may be Tom’s last 101 program (of course, he may “change his mind” just like that other Tom did!).

You’ve always wanted to join a book club but (fill in all the reasons why you haven’t here), now’s the time to dip your toes in and check out TFL’s Reading Group on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Meredith Hall’s “Beneficence,” a Maine Humanities Council ReadME book, is the featured selection. October is “Sigh Gone” by Phuc Tran, pick up copies at TFL.

Tom Roth, columnist for The Maine Sportsman stops by the library on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. to discuss his book, “A Sporting Year in Maine.” Tom brings his folksy, conversational style to this month-by-month detailed account of the state’s sporty offerings, complete with how-to’s, where-to’s, and humorous events that happened along the way.

Ms. Michelle combines simple yoga poses and fun tales for Storytime Yoga on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. And don’t forget weekly Storytime, every Friday at 10 a.m.!

New program alert: a fun twist on the trivia theme, starting Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. TFL will partner with Penquis Cap’s Jennifer Cook for Marvel Trivia Night. This ongoing program will feature different trivia topics and other games. The third Tuesday evening of the month (in this case, Sept. 20) is geared toward middle schoolers (ages 11-14) while the first Tuesday evening of the month (starting Oct. 4) will be for the high school crowd. Contact the library for dates & details.

Celebrate the arrival of fall on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Law Farm in Dover-Foxcroft with “A Family Autumn Equinox Walk” using lanterns. “We will walk a short woods trail with our homemade lanterns, paying attention to what we see and hear and learning what the equinox is,” says Michelle. “Materials to make the lanterns and battery-operated candles will be provided by TFL.” Open to all ages. Registration is required to make sure we have enough materials.

September is a transition phase of back-to-school routines and visibly shifting landscapes. Part summer, part autumn — with a finite stretch before harsher weather descends again. Why not make the most of it by joining forces with your local library? Trade in your iced coffee for a cozy latte, pull your sweaters out of storage, and discover our plentiful harvest of programming, matched by our steady stream of diverse and incredible books!



TFL hours: Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit our website https://www.thompsonfreelibrary.org, our Facebook page, Instagram @tf_library, or contact us at thompsonfreelibrary@gmail.com or 207-564-3350. All programs are free and open to the public.