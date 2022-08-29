FORT KENT – The University of Maine at Fort Kent will host its annual Homecoming celebration for the weekend of Sept. 8-11.

The four, fun-filled days will feature many events, including a welcome reception for UMFK President Deborah Hedeen, soccer and volleyball games, and alumni brunch. The public is encouraged to attend all Homecoming events held on campus.

Thursday, Sept. 8 —

The athletic department will host a Pep Rally from 6-7 p.m. at the Sports Center. Meet the UMFK Bengal student-athlete teams and coaches. Wear your UMFK swag and show your school spirit.

Friday, Sept. 9 —

Beginning at 10 a.m., the Admissions office will be giving campus tours. If you are interested in scheduling a tour with us, please contact the office directly at 207-834-7600.

At the Sports Center, the Lady Bengals will play a volleyball game at noon against Central Maine Community College Mustangs. UMFK will have swag giveaways during the game.

The annual alumni soccer match against UMFK student-athletes will begin at 3:30 p.m. on the Michael Simon Field. Pre-registration is required. Contact Oniqueky Samuels at oniqueky.samuels@maine.edu.

Please join UMFK President Deborah Hedeen for the President’s Welcome Reception from 4-7 p.m. at the campus’ newest building, the Enrollment and Advancement Center. The public is encouraged to attend. For more information on the event, please contact Lisa Roy at 207-834-7504.

The athletic department will sponsor a cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. at the Sports Center. The tournament is open to the public. Teams of two. Free for UMFK students and $20 per team for campus community and the public (pay at the door of the tournament). If you would like to register for the tournament or for more information, please email Tara Kelley at tara.kelley@maine.edu

Student activities will host a bonfire from 9-11 p.m. on Crocker Beach. Come by and enjoy the evening to include delicious s’mores.

Saturday, Sept. 10 —

The campus store will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Cyr Hall). Shoppers will receive a 10 percent discount.

See the Bengal women’s soccer game at 11 a.m. and the Bengal men’s soccer game at 1 p.m. against Fisher College Falcons on the Michael Simon Field.

Food trucks on-site: Mini Winnie and The Rib Truck. There will be a beer garden featuring First Miles’s Bengal Brew during the soccer games.

The AcadianArchives/Archives acadiennes welcomes the public to visit, meet the team, and learn about their activities from 1-5 p.m. For more information, please contact Acadian Archives at 207-834-7535.

The Blake Library will host the exhibit “Landscapes” by Darrell McBrearity. “Landscapes” is a collection of color prints from transparencies and negatives shot by McBreairty over several decades. You may view the exhibit from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on the exhibit or library hours, please contact Gallery Curator Sofia Birden at 207-834-7527.

The Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony held at the University’s Sports Center. This event is open to the public.

The Class of 2022 inductees are a distinguished group: Katherine Ferland (’16); Benjamin Kluvers (’17), Ed McKay (’82); and Eric Werntgen (’99) (inducted posthumously). In addition to the induction ceremony, Susan Tardie will be honored as the recipient of the Floyd “Red” Powell Award.

The Hall of Fame ceremony begins at 5 p.m. with a social followed by a banquet and awards ceremony. Tickets for the banquet are $35 per person and may be purchased online at https://athletics.umfk.edu/hof/

You may also purchase your tickets through the athletic department or please contact Matt Dyer at 207-834-8637 or matthew.dyer@maine.edu

For more information, contact the University Relations office at 207-834-7557 or visit us at www.umfk.edu.

Sunday, Sept. 11 —

The Alumni Association will bestow honors on Outstanding Alumni Award recipient Doris M. Metz (Class of 1983 via Zoom) and UMFK alumni in attendance from the classes of 1942, 1952, 1962, 1972, 1982, 1992, 2002, and 2012 also will be recognized. The brunch will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held at Nadeau Hall.

See the women’s soccer game at 11 a.m. and the men’s soccer game at 1 p.m. against Concordia University Stingers on the Michael Simon Field. Food trucks on-site: Mini Winnie and The Hot Dog. There will be a beer garden featuring First Miles’s Bengal Brew during the soccer games.

Spectators should wear green, gold, and or tiger prints when watching the games on campus.

To view an updated schedule of the Homecoming, please go to http://umfk.edu/alumni/homecoming/.