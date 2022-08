Two people were seriously injured Sunday evening when a motorcycle and a car collided in Alfred.

The motorcycle and car collided about 7 p.m. on Route 202, near Shaker Pond Ice Cream.

The operator of the motorcycle and a passenger were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where they were both being treated for serious to life-threatening injuries, according to Alfred Fire & Rescue.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone in the car was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.