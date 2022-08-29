Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

After COVID, we need good news. Fortunately, in this upcoming election, there is a new face and philosophy on the political scene. Sam Hunkler, a true independent, is on the ballot for governor of Maine. Hunkler is no puppet manipulated by party strings but rather a man who thinks for himself while caring deeply about others.

Hunkler is a retired Doctor of Medicine who has spent most of his adult life healing people across this country and around the world. He wants to bring that healing to the people and politics of Maine. His campaign motto is, “Let’s find common ground using common sense for the common good.” He is not accepting campaign contributions and will not be beholden to anyone. Hunkler is running a grassroots campaign, having collected 4,000 signatures, mostly by himself, to get on the ballot.

People can find more information about Sam Hunkler on his website https://www.standwithsam2022.com/ and on Facebook: facebook.com/StandwithSam2022.

Leland Hanchett

Falmouth