BANGOR — Bangor Municipal Golf Course has retained its designation as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, an Audubon International program.

Participation is designed to help course personnel plan, organize, implement, and document a comprehensive environmental management program and receive recognition for their efforts. To reach certification, a course must demonstrate that they are maintaining a high degree of environmental quality in a number of areas including: environmental planning, wildlife & habitat management, outreach and education, chemical use reduction and safety, water conservation, and water quality management.

“Bangor Municipal Golf Course has shown a strong commitment to its environmental program. They are to be commended for their efforts to provide a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property,” said Christine Kane, CEO at Audubon International.

“We are proud to be partners with Audubon and their Cooperative Sanctuary program” said Rob Jarvis, golf pro at BMGC. “We have been able to maintain a great balance of a high quality golf facility for our players as well as environmental sanctuary.”

Bangor Muni is one of two courses in Maine and over 900 courses in the world to hold certification from Audubon International. Golf courses from the United States, Africa, Australia, Central America, Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia have also achieved certification in the program. The golf course was designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary in 2013. After designation, courses go through a recertification process every three years. This most recent certification process included a site visit to Bangor Muni by an Audubon International Representative.

“We see the site visit as an important component of a course’s recertification,” stated Kane. “It provides an objective verification of some of the more visible aspects of the course’s environmental management activities. In addition, it offers an opportunity for golf course representatives to share publicly some of the voluntary actions they have taken behind the scenes to protect and sustain the land, water, wildlife, and natural resources around them.”

Audubon International is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) environmental education organization dedicated to providing people with the education and assistance they need to practice responsible management of land, water, wildlife, and other natural resources. To meet this mission, the organization provides training, services, and a set of award-winning environmental education and certification programs for individuals, organizations, properties, new developments, and entire communities.



For more information, contact Audubon International at 120 Defreest Drive, Troy, NY 12180, 1-844-767-9051, email at acsp@auduboninternational.org, or visit the website at www.auduboninternational.org.