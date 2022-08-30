A Fort Kent man who was last seen on Sunday morning has been safely located.

Stanley Flagg Credit: Courtesy of Maine State Police

Stanley Flagg, 81, was located on Tuesday afternoon, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Flagg was located deep in the woods in the Spaulding Brook drainage in Fort Kent, which is more than a mile away from his home on Franklin School Road. He was found about three-quarters of a mile away from his tractor, which Flagg apparently abandoned before he got lost, Latti said.

Flagg was seriously dehydrated, but was talkative, although he could not remember how he got lost or how long he had been in the woods. He was examined by medical personnel after being located, and was then transported to a local hospital, according to Latti.