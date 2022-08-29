A Silver Alert has been issued for a Fort Kent man last seen on Sunday morning.

Stanley Flagg Credit: Courtesy of Maine State Police

Stanley Flagg, 81, is believed to have wandered away on foot from a location near his home on Franklin School Road around 9 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Stanley is a white male, 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses and a dark gray or brown jacket. Flagg suffers from some cognitive issues and is visually impared, Moss said.

Anyone who has seen Flagg or has any information is asked to contact the Fort Kent Police Department at 207-0834-5678