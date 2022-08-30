The house was built in 2006, and its assessed value is $408,900.

The couple has had their home on West Broadway listed for sale since late June. They’re asking for $700,000.

That house was the site of protests in May in which protestors wrote chalk messages calling on Collins to support the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify the right to abortion into law and ban restrictions on abortion access.

The house had previously been the site of protests focused on Collins’ support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the six judges who ruled to overturn the constitiutional right to abortion in June.

A Collins spokesperson pointed out that the senator had lived in Bangor since 1994, and said in June that she and Daffron intended to buy a smaller home in the city with more land.

“This is the 5th residence that she will have had in Bangor,” Annie Clark said. “She and Tom Daffron are buying a home in Bangor because they like living here.”