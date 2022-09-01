PORTLAND — Arkatechture, a technology company dedicated to empowering organizations with a better understanding of their business through data – Arkatechture has been named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. This marks the fifth consecutive year for the growing fintech company. The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management – Maine State Council and Best Companies Group.

The BPTWIM statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of companies in three size categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees).

Arkatechture is a Maine-based fintech company that has been making waves in the credit union data & technology industry over the past four years with the success of their Arkalytics data warehouse and analytics platform for credit unions. The award comes at a special time, as they mark their 10 year anniversary in September.

“While we now have employees across the country, we are proud to be headquartered in Maine, with many Arkabots living in the Greater Portland area. This award is a testimony to our team’s collective work in building a sustainable business, which in turn gives our employees an opportunity to do something meaningful, with a great team, and earn what they deserve. As the momentum that we’re building in the credit union and professional services industries catches fire, our ability to create a great place to work continues to grow exponentially.” says Katie Eagan, chief operations officer at Arkatechture.



Arkatechture is a provider of data management and business intelligence solutions for credit unions. Their data platform, Arkalytics, combines a cloud-native Data Lakehouse with a suite of financial dashboards & reports. Arkalytics integrates data from key banking systems to create a centralized data hub and ecosystem to secure, manage, share, and analyze the credit union’s data.

Arkalytics is an end-to-end business intelligence solution that combines a fully managed cloud-hosted Data Lakehouse with a suite of financial reports and executive dashboards for analysis.



It serves as an advanced analytics and reporting platform that integrates all of your organization’s disparate information systems through an automated lean data pipeline.

For more information, visit http://www.arkatechture.com.