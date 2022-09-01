OLD TOWN — The University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers program will host its annual field day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Rogers Farm demonstration garden, 914 Bennoch Road, Old Town. All activities will be held outdoors.

Workshops and demonstrations for the “Let’s Eat!” field day include “Farm Flatbreads” with Rob Dumas, University of Maine food science innovation coordinator and certified executive chef, and Nick Rimsa of The Good Crust, a Maine-based company using only Maine-grown grains in its pizza dough. Laurie Bowen, a UMaine Extension community education assistant, will share food preservation tips and answer questions about certifying home gardens as pollinator-friendly with Extension.

Youths up to 12 years old can register for a 1K Harvest Fun Run, the route for which travels through farm fields next to the demonstration garden. This family-friendly event also includes other activities for children, food samples and information on sustainable gardening, soil testing and backyard wildlife.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required for the fun run only and opens on the program website Sept. 1. In the event of inclement weather, check the website for updates. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate Garland at katherine.garland@maine.edu or 207-942-7396.