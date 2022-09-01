New Ventures Maine will offer an online, tuition-free website development class, Grow Your Business Online – Promote My Site, on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6–7:30 p.m.

The Promote My Site class will cover three main topics:

Getting found through SEO: Familiarize and utilize search engine optimization

Grow with email marketing: Use email marketing to gain, keep and engage subscribers

Mastering social media: Why, when, and how to leverage social media accounts

Free tools will be provided by Empower by GoDaddy in partnership with New Ventures Maine and are part of an in-depth course, Grow Your Business Online, designed to provide small business owners the tools, skills and mentorship to build a successful digital presence.

Pre-registration is required and accessible online at bit.ly/GYBO-PromoteMySite-Sept14. For more information and to register, contact Karleen Andrews at 207-557-1885 or karleen.andrews@maine.edu. There is no fee for the training.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide community economic development program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System. New Ventures Maine creates an empowering environment for Maine people to define and achieve their career, financial, and small business goals. Through tuition-free classes and individual coaching, they help people find good jobs, start or return to college, launch small businesses, manage their money and build their assets. All interactive classes and workshops are currently online. Individual coaching is available by appointment. For more information on classes and other programs and services offered by New Ventures Maine, visit newventuresmaine.org.