A man is expected to survive after being shot by officers in Mexico on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mexico and Rumford police departments responded with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office to an incident at the Sunvalley Circle Apartment complex around 3:41 p.m.

Mexico police Lt. Derek MacDonald and Rumford police Patrolman Bradley Gallant fired shots at the man, who was hit.

The man was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and is expected to survive, according to police.

MacDonald and Gallant have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Maine attorney general’s office.