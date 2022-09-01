A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after colliding with another vehicle in Waterville.

The collision between the motorcyclist and a Kennebec Valley Community Action Program vehicle occurred near the intersection of College Avenue and Crescent Street at around 10 a.m., according to the Morning Sentinel.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died at the scene of the crash.

No other injuries were reported, according to the Sentinel.

Debris from the collision had spread near the intersection, and the motorcycle was reportedly left in pieces.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash has been opened.