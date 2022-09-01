If you ever wanted to run your own golf course, now could be your opportunity.

The owners of the Lucerne Golf Course are looking for an eager buyer to take over the property, which is listed for sale at $1.5 million, according to the Ellsworth American.

David and Tina Gubler, who purchased the property in 1998, are finding it “too tough” to keep up with managing the course as they get older, David Gubler told the American.

The course was built in 1926, and the clubhouse was built in 1994. Both are included in the listing. So far, however, no buyers have been found.

If no interested buyer comes forward, Gubler told the American he and his wife will turn the property into a summer retreat for themselves.

The property, between Bangor and Ellsworth is listed with NextHome Experience.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the agency the property was listed with.