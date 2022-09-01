PORTLAND, Maine — Baharat, a popular Middle Eastern restaurant and bar in Portland, said that it will be closing its doors for good at the end of the month.

According to the restaurant’s website, the location opened in 2017 after operating as a popular food truck the years prior.

The restaurant, located on Anderson Street, shifted to shorter hours in July, citing labor shortages and a desire to prevent its staff from experiencing burnout.

“We look forward to sharing our new project when the time comes,” a post made to Baharat’s Facebook page on Aug. 25 said.

The restaurant will continue to be open Fridays and Saturdays through the end of September.