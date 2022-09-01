If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former Portland elementary school employee faces as many as 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex charges.

Benjamin Conroy, 33, was charged with sexually exploiting a child at Ocean Avenue Elementary School last year.

In court Wednesday, Conroy admitted he sexually abused a 7-year-old student with autism.

A tip from a citizen led police to Conroy.