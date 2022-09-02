ORONO — Daisy Domínguez Singh, formerly interim associate dean and chief librarian at the City College of New York Libraries, has been named dean of libraries at the University of Maine, effective Oct. 11.

Domínguez Singh fills the position left by Dean Joyce Rumery, who retired earlier this year after 36 years at UMaine.

“Daisy’s experience in libraries in the public university system of New York City and her leadership in its largest, the City College Libraries system, will serve Maine’s research library well,” says John Volin, UMaine executive vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Fogler Library has a critical role in our R1, student-centered university, with a dedicated staff that makes it an important resource in this state and region. We look forward to its next chapter.

“We thank Joyce Rumery for her decades of service to UMaine community members and the people of Maine, and to the state’s system of libraries that are stronger because of her advocacy and efforts,” he says.

Domínguez Singh has worked in libraries of The City University of New York, the public university system of New York City, since 2005. She joined The City College of New York Libraries in 2006 as a reference librarian, and has served as interim associate dean and chief librarian from 2020–21.

During her tenure at the City College of New York Libraries, she served as exhibits coordinator, creating opportunities for diverse and inclusive film programming, and as an information literacy librarian, leading all library instruction and keeping librarians informed of pedagogical best practices. As interim associate dean and chief librarian, Domínguez Singh steered a yearlong strategic plan initiative, and advocated for open educational resources and streaming film for remote instruction.

At the City College of New York and Pace University, she also taught history as an adjunct associate professor.

Her research focuses on animal studies, and Latin American and indigenous film and music collection development. She served as president of the Seminar of the Acquisition of Latin American Library Materials (SALALM) from 2017–18, and as editor of the SALALM Papers, published in 2020.

Domínguez Singh received a master’s degree in library science from Long Island University and a master’s degree in history from The City College of New York.

“I’m so pleased to be joining the University of Maine community,” Domínguez Singh says. “I look forward to working with the talented library staff to further foster the library’s place as the nucleus of the campus.”