AUGUSTA — For the eighth year in a row, the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. The awards program, created in 2006, is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management–Maine State Council and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include: Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, the Maine Department of Labor, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, and Maine HR Convention.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. The 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 100 companies in various size categories.

“Our associates are the reason we have earned this designation for an eighth straight year. The FAME team is a dedicated group of professionals who are passionate about the work we do because our mission is to provide financial solutions that help Maine people achieve their business and higher education goals,” stated Carlos Mello, FAME’s acting chief executive officer. “The past two-years have brought into stark relief the incredible challenges facing Maine’s working families and individuals. We strive to provide our associates with the respect, support, flexibility and work-life balance to allow them to perform at their highest potential for the people and businesses of Maine.”

Companies from across the state enter the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first part consists of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part consists of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.

Torrey Sheafe, a digital marketing specialist who joined FAME from the private sector, states, “One of the first things I noticed when I began working at FAME is the agency’s passion for the well-being of Maine people. It’s amazing how different teams come together on a laser-focused goal and I’m proud to be a part of that. I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”

The FAME staff is deeply committed to providing superior customer service to its customers, the people of Maine, and believe that being a Best Place to Work creates a positive and productive work environment. FAME customers recently rated the agency with a 4.75 score on a scale of 5.0 on its annual customer survey.

