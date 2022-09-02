The motorcyclist who died in a crash on Thursday morning in Waterville has been identified.

Akram Mohammad, 30, of Waterville died in the crash near the intersection of College Avenue and Crescent Street at around 10 a.m., according to the Morning Sentinel.

Mohammad had just opened an Iraqi market and deli on Aug. 24, located down the road from where the crash happened, the Sentinel reported.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not seriously hurt, officials said. Their identity has not been released.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.