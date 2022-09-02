Joseph “JP” Estrella, who led South Portland High School to its first boys basketball state championship in 30 years in March, has committed to attend the University of Tennessee.

The 6-foot-11 senior forward transferred to Brewster Academy, a prep school in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, for his senior year. He recently told On3 News that he will be playing for Tennessee, turning down offers to play for Syracuse and Iowa.

Estrella also received offers from Duke, UConn, Maryland, Miami, Harvard, and several others.

“I chose Tennessee because I have a great relationship with their whole staff,” Estrella told On3.

As a junior, Estrella averaged 20.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.1 blocked shots per game during the regular season for South Portland, and was named the Southwestern Maine Activities Association player of the year.

Estrella, who plays AAU basketball for the Middlesex Magic, was ranked No. 1 in Maine and No. 10 in New England in the Class of 2023 by New England Recruiting Report.