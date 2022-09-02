South Portland High School's JP Estrella looks to the hoop while guarded by Oxford Hills High School's Colby Dillingham in the Maine Class AA boys basketball championship game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Joseph “JP” Estrella, who led South Portland High School to its first boys basketball state championship in 30 years in March, has committed to attend the University of Tennessee.

The 6-foot-11 senior forward transferred to Brewster Academy, a prep school in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, for his senior year. He recently told On3 News that he will be playing for Tennessee, turning down offers to play for Syracuse and Iowa.

Estrella also received offers from Duke, UConn, Maryland, Miami, Harvard, and several others.

“I chose Tennessee because I have a great relationship with their whole staff,” Estrella told On3.

As a junior, Estrella averaged 20.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.1 blocked shots per game during the regular season for South Portland, and was named the Southwestern Maine Activities Association player of the year.

Estrella, who plays AAU basketball for the Middlesex Magic, was ranked No. 1 in Maine and No. 10 in New England in the Class of 2023 by New England Recruiting Report.

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.