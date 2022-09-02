Maine shelters will reportedly begin to welcome dozens of beagles as part of national placement efforts of approximately 4,000 beagles removed from a facility in Virginia.

Nine animal welfare organizations across the state have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia, The P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center in Camden said.

The flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption.

Organizations participating in this partnership include Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland in Westbrook, Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk, Franklin County Humane Society in Farmington, Greater Androscoggin Humane Society in Lewiston, Kennebec Valley Humane Society in Augusta, PAWS Animal Adoption Center in Camden, Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomaston, Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills in South Paris and Tall Tails Beagle Rescue in Mechanic Falls.