A man was hospitalized after an hours-long standoff with police at a Richmond trailer park on Friday.

The man, who had reportedly been making suicidal statements, had barricaded himself in his home when police arrived around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Police were called to the trailer park after a person called to report that his relative was making suicidal statements and believed that he had a firearm, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The standoff, which lasted nearly four and a half hours, ended peacefully after the man, who has not been identified, agreed to come out of his residence and was transported to a local hospital.

Local schools were advised to shelter in place for part of Friday morning out of an abundance of caution.

No one was injured in the standoff. It was unclear as of Friday afternoon whether the man would be charged with creating a police standoff, the Journal reported, as the man was not threatening injury to anyone but himself.