The Ghost of Paul Revere, which announced in April that the band will be calling it quits after this year, has released its final album.

The album, titled “Goodbye,” is a 12-track compilation of songs recorded live in the studio, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The Ghost of Paul Revere consists of banjo player Max Davis, bassist Sean McCarthy and guitarist Griffin Sherry, who all met attending the same southern Maine schools as children. The band was officially founded in 2011.

“It has been a wild ride filled with an abundance of trials, tribulations and joy,” the band wrote in a Facebook post announcing the breakup on April 18. “When we first got together eleven years ago, we never could have imagined that we would be given the incredible opportunity to share our music with all of you for this long.”

The new album has “​​naked and very vulnerable points, and there are also a lot of really loud and raucous points,” the band said in a Facebook post.

The band will play its last show on Sept. 3 at the Ghostland Festival, which the band established in 2014.

“Goodbye” is now available on most streaming services, and will be available to purchase as a CD or vinyl press, the Press Herald reported.